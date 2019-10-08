Sunny Kaushal: Approached them as distinct people

I have always been excited about the idea of playing a double role," starts off Sunny Kaushal when discussing his upcoming film, Bhangra Pa Le. Set to essay characters that belong to two different eras, Kaushal tells mid-day, "My character Kaptaan's story is set in '40s whereas Jaggi's is set in the current day and age. The conflicts they face are different. The biggest challenge was to play both characters on the same day. Yet, it was a fulfilling experience. I learnt a lot."

Even as dual roles have been abundantly exploited in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal's brother refrained from studying them ahead of his act. He simply did not want to create characters that were caricatures. "I merely approached my characters as two different individuals. Their ideologies differ a great deal. For example, Jaggi is a rebel. Kaptaan isn't. But, they're both passionate about the things they believe in. The first thing I did while preparing for the film was chalk out their differences, and similarities, with my director. Apart from ensuring that their body language and mannerisms look distinct, it was important to know how they feel [about different issues]."

