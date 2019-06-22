Sunny Kaushal is elated about getting to play varied characters in his next films

bollywood

Sunny Kaushal plays a lead role in RSVP's Bhangra Paa Le, and has signed Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat alongside Radhika Madan and will also be seen in Hurdang opposite Nushrat Bharucha

Sunny Kaushal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sunsunnykhez

Actor Sunny Kaushal, who was appreciated for his supporting role of Himmat Singh in Akshay Kumar's Gold, has managed to bag not one but three films this year. The newbie plays a lead role in RSVP's Bhangra Paa Le, has signed Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat alongside Radhika Madan and will also be seen in Hurdang opposite Nushrat Bharucha.

The actor is elated about getting to play varied characters in the movies. "I feel blessed that the makers are trusting me with such interesting roles. All the characters come from entirely different worlds, and they are amazing yet grounded stories. Jaggi in Bhangra Paa Le is a passionate dancer trying to find himself. Daddu in Hurdang is a student fighting for his rights and love. In Shiddat, every action of the character is motivated by love. As an actor I couldn't have asked for more," he says.

Speaking about the cast of the film, producer Shaailesh R Singh revealed, "It's a young, restless love story from the 90s. People in 1990s were innocent and vulnerable. They didn't have the advantage of technology the way youngsters have now. There was a deep desire to fight for your cause and claim your right. Sunny, Nushrat and Vijay fit in quite naturally. Sunny and Nushrat play students coming from different ideologies and backgrounds, but a couple destined to be together. They play childhood lovers who have grown up together. Both Sunny and Nushrat bring innocent and palpable energy, naturally into the story."

Hurdang is a love story inspired by true incidents set in 1990s Allahabad. Directed by Nikhil Bhatt, Hurdang also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma and is all set to go on floors on July 1, 2019.

On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty have bagged a love story titled Shiddat- Journey Beyond Love. While Radhika is paired opposite Sunny, Mohit will be seen with Diana in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has delivered three hits Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi.

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will go on floors in September and will be shot across Punjab, Paris and London. According to a source, the story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

