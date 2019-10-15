Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrate Nisha Kaur Weber's birthday with Frozen-themed party; See pictures

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, who tied the knot in 2011, adopted a girl from a village in Latur, Maharashtra. They named her Nisha, and she became an integral part of their life. Time and again the duo has also stated how parenthood has changed them and it has been the best experience of their life. The duo also shares twin sons - Asher and Noah Singh Weber, who were born through surrogacy in March 2018. Nisha was 21 months old when they adopted her in 2017.

Speaking about the little one's birthday (October 14), to ring in her special day, the Leone-Weber family hosted a Frozen-themed party for Nisha, Asher and Noah, along with their friends. The big day was attended by Ranvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat among others.

Not only this, but the couple also shared a few pictures from the celebration where Sunny Leone captioned it: "Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber! You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!! [sic]"

Daniel also shared some pretty pictures and wrote: "My gift from God —- Nisha Kaur Weber love you more then I can ever explain !!! Happy Birthday, baby love !!!! [sic]" For the unversed, Daniel Weber and Sunny Leone also went gift hunting in three different cities in a day, to get Nisha a perfect gift she desires.

In a media interaction, Sunny Leone mentioned how close she is to Nisha and how her daughter has changed a lot in her life. "My daughter goes to an amazing school that offers her so many different things, and I'm happy about that. I believe in every country there are different levels of education for children, and it depends on whether they are able to get it or not."

Speaking about her professional journey, the actress' stint in the Indian film industry began in 2011 as a participant in the reality TV show Bigg Boss. Soon, she was balancing her career acting in films such as Jism 2 and Ragini MMS 2 and shaking a leg to hit dance numbers such as Pink Lips, Laila, Piya More, and Trippy Trippy. Sunny's latest item dance is in the upcoming film Arjun Patiala.

