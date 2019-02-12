See photos: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrate their twins' birthday with a cool blue cake

bollywood

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's twins Asher and Noah turned one and had a fun birthday party with sister Nisha

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber and kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher. Pic/Sunny's official Instagram account

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrated their twins' Asher and Noah's birthday, who turned one on February 11, 2019. The couple got their kids a delicious looking blue cake, and the twins' sister Nisha got one too! Sunny shared a video on Instagram that shows the family of five celebrating the birthday.

The Instagram video shows the kids so excited to dig into their cakes. The twins, in their identical blue onesies, look cute beyond words. Nisha, the big sister, looks on happily and joins in the birthday celebrations of her little brothers.

In the post, Sunny wrote a heartfelt message about her family, and how Nisha is the best big sister that Noah and Asher could ever have. She wrote about her kids, "You are the light of my life and the reason I want to wake up every morning. Your smiles, hugs, kisses, and even your cute crying and whining brings me joy! Happy Birthday to my two little bundles of joy!! My mantra to myself every day to enjoy every sec I have with my family (sic)."

Sunny and Daniel had adopted a little girl in 2017 from a village in the Latur district of Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. In 2018, the couple became parents to twin boys through surrogacy and named them Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.

While Sunny Leone had been trolled on the internet for adopting a baby girl, Sunny showed heart and made sure everyone knew she stuck to her decision. Daniel Weber took to Instagram to share the same video and captioned it, "What a crazy amazing 1st year. Love you both more then you will ever know. Thank you @sunnyleone for being the best mother ever every second of the day and to Nisha for being the greatest big sister. Our world races a million miles an hour and I love that we all can be together for this crazy life !!!!! (sic)"

