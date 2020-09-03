Sunny Leone and Nisha Kaur Weber spend a day painting; see post

Sunny Leone is finding new ways to keep her kids occupied. Be it farming, hitting the beach, building sandcastles, and chilling by the pool, the Bollywood actress has a new technique to add in her kitty when it comes to killing boredom for kids. Amid the pandemic situation, a lot of children are stuck at home, doing nothing but just sit in front of the screen, attending virtual classes for everything. Now, the actress has a different take of the be-at-home idea!

Sunny Leone and her children Nisha, Noah and Asher gave in to an artistic indulgence on Wednesday. They ended up making around half a dozen paintings. Sunny shared a photo and video collage of their artistic labour on Instagram. In a picture, Sunny is seen helping Nisha paint.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber has spent large part of 2020 in the United States to keep them safe from coronavirus. Sharing her decision on social media, Sunny had said, "Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus". Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

The family has been spending some quality time together, picking veggies at the farm, riding horses, and doing other fun activities. They also attended a fire station, along with the kids, to keep them updated with the current situation.

Also Read: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrate three years with Nisha Kaur Weber

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news