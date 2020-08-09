Sunny Leone: Another day in COVID paradise

Actress Sunny Leone seems to be romancing the season of the pandemic. While most people continue to struggle to come to terms with the realities of a year overburdened by COVID-19, natural calamities, and fatal accidents, Sunny asserts she is living in paradise -- only, it is "COVID paradise" for her.

"Hello my people! Another day in Covid paradise!! Blah!! Love ya!" she wrote on Instagram, with a picture where she is seen sitting in a car.

On Friday, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber took their three kids -- Nisha, Noah and Asher -- to the fire station to teach them about fire safety.

