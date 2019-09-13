Sunny Leone: Body shaming is not something that anyone of us would like to be torn apart by

Everything is fair in love, war and MTV Splitsvilla X2. The confusion, chemistry, bond, and love has started to sparkle in the villa. Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone bring a series of fun-filled activity in the bae-watch session with the contestants. A tussle between contestants Soundarya, Bhavya and Aahanna in the villa leads to body shaming.

Moreover, the fight goes on to such an extent that Soundarya and Bhavya throw Aahanna's luggage out of their villas and ask her to get out. What happens next on this catfight? We'll have to find out!

Later in the show, the teary-eyed Aahanna narrates the entire incident to Rannvijay and Sunny, as a response to which they were of the opinion that body shaming has a severe psychological impact on men, women, kids and adults alike, it demeans them, leading to depression. Sunny continues, "Each one of us is so different and that's what makes us beautiful. Body shaming is not something that anyone of us would like to be torn apart by."

Here's a shout-out to the beauty and uniqueness of each individual! Stay tuned to MTV every Friday at 7 pm to witness all the drama and action in Splitsvilla X2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates