Sunny Leone celebrates 'sunshine' Nisha Kaur Weber's third birthday in Mexico, see photos

Sunny Leone, who is vacaying in Mexico, celebrated daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's third birthday amidst the beautiful ocean, and shared photos from the exotic location

Sunny Leone with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sunnyleone

Sunny Leone is in Mexico since past a few days and vacaying her heart out with her family. The actress-entrepreuner is living the 'sea life' with husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and other friends of hers. The couple is also celebrating daughter Nisha's birthday in style.

Sharing her feelings and emotions for Nisha as a mother, Sunny leone took to her Instagram account, and shared an adorable photo with the little munchkin. Sunny captioned the photo as, "To the most beautiful angel in the world! Happy happy 3rd birthday my sweet girl! You are my sunshine...my only sunshine...you make me happy when skies are grey...you'll never know dear how much I love you!...please don't take my sunshine away!! [sic]"

In another photo shared by Sunny, she is seen holding Nisha amidst the blue ocean and describing how proud she is to have her! "This smile pretty much sums it all up! Happy Birthday baby girl! I'm so proud of you!" read her quote. Sunny Leone's bikini photos from her Mexico vacation have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Here are the photos:

Talking about parenthood, the couple had earlier told mid-day, "It's important that we are completely involved in her upbringing. Every night, after we put her to bed, we check the photos we have clicked through the day. Now, our routine revolves around her. We are on Nisha's schedule," Leone says.

