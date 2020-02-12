Sunny Leone celebrates her twins, Asher and Noah's 2nd birthday, with a lovable post!

Sunny Leone is a doting mother and it's no news how possessive and caring she is when it comes to her children. She adopted a baby girl in 2017, Nisha, and then gave birth to a pair of twins- Asher and Noah on February 12 through surrogacy.

Now, as her toddlers turn two, the actress took to her Instagram account to write a beautiful and lovable post for them. It's a perfect and happy family picture that also has her daughter, Nisha.

She wrote- "Happy 2nd Birthday to my baby boys! You both bring so much joy and happiness to my world every single day. Every time you smile, laugh , play, jump, dance, sing and say mama, my heart melts every time! God Bless you both my little angels from God!" (sic)

Take a look right here:

And her hubby and the munchkins' father, Daniel Webber, also had an equally heartfelt post, have a look:

The family is often spotted hanging out together and there have been multiple times when Leone has been papped with her toddlers. Hope we continue to spot them as they are indeed a gorgeous family!

