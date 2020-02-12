Sunny Leone celebrates her twins, Asher and Noah's 2nd birthday, with a lovable post!
It's known to all how close Sunny Leone is to her twins, Asher and Noah. And as the toddlers turn 2, the actress has an adorable post for her babies on Instagram!
Sunny Leone is a doting mother and it's no news how possessive and caring she is when it comes to her children. She adopted a baby girl in 2017, Nisha, and then gave birth to a pair of twins- Asher and Noah on February 12 through surrogacy.
Now, as her toddlers turn two, the actress took to her Instagram account to write a beautiful and lovable post for them. It's a perfect and happy family picture that also has her daughter, Nisha.
She wrote- "Happy 2nd Birthday to my baby boys! You both bring so much joy and happiness to my world every single day. Every time you smile, laugh , play, jump, dance, sing and say mama, my heart melts every time! God Bless you both my little angels from God!" (sic)
Take a look right here:
And her hubby and the munchkins' father, Daniel Webber, also had an equally heartfelt post, have a look:
The family is often spotted hanging out together and there have been multiple times when Leone has been papped with her toddlers. Hope we continue to spot them as they are indeed a gorgeous family!
Sunny Leone was snapped at an ice-cream parlour with kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and hubby Daniel Weber. All pictures/Satej Shinde and Yogen Shah
In picture: Sunny Leone, Tzipora Weber, Daniel Weber and kids at the ice-cream parlour.
Speaking on the personal front, Sunny Leone feels she lives in a bubble and says that she would like to believe that the whole dialogue around women empowerment and the #MeToo movement has changed people's mindset.
After making quite an impact in the West, the #MeToo wave swept into Bollywood last year. It was triggered off when Tanushree Dutta revisited an unpleasant episode involving veteran actor Nana Patekar on the set of Horn 'OK' Pleassss in 2008.
Gradually, many more dark truths from the world of Bollywood came to light, with women naming and shaming predators.
In picture: Nisha Kaur Weber was snapped by the shutterbugs in various moods.
The likes of Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Gursimran Khamba, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Sajid Khan were named, for using their position to exploit the vulnerable.
In picture: Nisha Kaur Weber was also clicked pointing at the paparazzi in Juhu, Mumbai.
Asked about the change that came with the #MeToo movement, Sunny told IANS: "I don't work in an office. I live in a bubble but I do think and I do believe that the more women talk about these issues of sexual harassment or (instances of people) making them feel uncomfortable at work, whether it is women or men..."
"If someone is bothering them at the workspace or someplace else, the more that they speak up, the more they make it aware that no it is not okay ... I think yes things will change," added the actress.
Sunny Leone was glad that a message around the importance of consent was included in web series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. She has a cameo as a paranormal expert in the ALTBalaji series.
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber, Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber in Juhu, Mumbai. We have pictures
