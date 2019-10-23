MENU

Sunny Leone collaborates with Sandeep Mahavir for larger than life musical broadway, Abhimanyu

Updated: Oct 23, 2019, 16:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The renowned choreographer and Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir is all set to bring to us his dream project, Abhimanyu, with Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone Picture Courtesy: PR

The renowned choreographer and Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir is all set to bring to us his dream project, Abhimanyu - India's biggest Indian classical dance show in Broadway-style. It is one of its kind play, with a unique and beautiful concept of combining Kathak and Hip-hop into one enormous dance show. The only name that came to his mind to pull off a Broadway of this magnitude was none other than our baby doll Sunny Leone.

Sunny leone stated, "So when Sandeep came to me with this unique concept of combining Kathak and hip-hop for broadway and asked me if I could be a part of it, I couldn't say no. I love experimenting with my work and this is something really unique and I am looking forward to it. "

"Abhimanyu is the journey of a dancer. The unique element of the musical is that the content part and storyline is very convincing and relatable. The artists are real-life masters of their art forms and our Music is also completely original. I am happy Sunny Leone agreed to be a part of it, without Sunny Leone wouldn’t have been possible cause no one else could do justice to the character of Rosayna," says choreographer Sandeep Mahavir. 

The broadway would first flag off in Ahmedabad and moving forward would have a global tour.

