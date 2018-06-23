Sunny Leone discharged from Uttarakhand hospital; on road to recovery

Sunny Leone discharged from Uttarakhand hospital after gastroenteritis scare; doctor advises rest

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's fans can breathe easy - the actor, who was hospitalised on Thursday after she complained of acute stomach pain, was discharged last afternoon and is on the road to recovery.

It has been heard that Leone, who has been stationed in Uttarakhand for the shoot of Splitsvilla 11, was rushed to Brijesh Hospital Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar on Thursday night after a gastroenteritis scare. Dr Mayank Aggarwal, who treated the actor, told mid-day, "Sunny had mild fever and intense pain in the stomach when she was brought in. The pain subsided after medication, and we discharged her on Friday afternoon as she was feeling better."

Confirming the news, Leone's spokesperson said, "Sunny is back at the resort." The actor has been advised bed rest for a few days. A source from the unit of the reality show reveals, "Over the next two days, we will be filming the portions in which she isn't required. We are hoping that she'll join the shoot by Monday."

Also Read: These are Malaika Arora's favourite places in Los Angeles

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates