Sunny Leone enjoys her pool time with a friend, shares an amusing video

Actress Sunny Leone has shared a boomerang video on Instagram where she is seen having "crazy fun" with a friend in the pool. In the video, Sunny jumps into the pool with her friend. Sunny is seen sporting a black and white monokini.

"Masti...masti...masti with my girl @nuria.contreras (Masti= crazy fun)" she captioned the video, which currently has 492K views. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Masti...masti...masti with my girl @nuria.contreras (Masti= crazy fun) A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onJul 6, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

The actress, who is currently isolating in the US with her family, had recently shared a video where she is seen jumping on a trampoline. In the clip, she is seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans. Sunny will next be seen in Veeramadevi and Koka Kola.

