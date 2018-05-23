Sunny Leone gives head massage to her hair stylist

Sunny Leone posted a funny picture of hers on social media, where she is giving a head massage to her hair stylist



Sunny Leone shared this post on her Instagram account

Did you know Sunny Leone is blessed with a good sense of humour? Yes, her jokes can actually lift your mood and crack you up. She is a warm and humble lady and is known to share a great rapport with her crew.

Sunny Leone keeps doing those small little gestures to make them feel validated and happy. Her latest Instagram post is an example, wherein, her hairstylist is having a headache, and Sunny is doing her best to recuperate her from it. Sunny gives a head massage to the stylist.

She posted a photo of her giving a massage to the stylist and captioned the picture as, "@jeetihairtstylist had a headache :( she always works so hard so I tried to help massage it away (sic)." They were caught in a candid moment. Sunny's childlike expression makes her look cute.

On the professional front, Sunny will be seen doing a music video with Canadian producer and DJ of Indian descent, UpsideDown. He will be releasing his first solo single titled Got It All featuring fellow Canadian and singer-songwriter, The PropheC. The duo joins forces for the first time, and they've roped in Bollywood actress Sunny Leone for the music video.

Apart from working in films, and being an entrepreneur, the actress is also shooting her biopic. Talking about which, a source had informed mid-day, "The first season, which consists of six episodes, traces Sunny Leone's childhood and teenage years. The second part will highlight her career in the US and may even include her marriage to Daniel Weber. There is a possibility that Daniel will make a cameo in the series." The makers, we hear, are hoping to release the second instalment later this year."

