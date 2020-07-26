Sunny Leone has a new meditating partner, and it happens to be a lizard!

Actress Sunny Leone has a new meditating partner, which happens to be a lizard! Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a video of herself using a heart filter, with Indian classical music playing in the background. In the video, she points out towards a lizard resting on a plant.

"Just the lizard and I this morning!! Meditated together," she wrote alongside the video, which currently has 670K likes.

View this post on Instagram Just the lizard and I this morning!! Meditated together :) A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onJul 24, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT

Recently, Sunny had posted a black-and-white video on Instagram where she is seen working out on a stationary cycle.

"All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID," Sunny captioned the video.

