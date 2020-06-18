Sunny Leone hits the gym again after three months, fans express worry

Sunny Leone is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She keeps sharing candid pictures and videos on Instagram to keep her fans and followers entertained. Who can forget that fantastically hilarious video where she pretended to have accidentally chopped off her finger that made her hubby Daniel Weber panic and be in a state of shock?

Now her latest video has made her fans panic a little and worry about the actor. She took to her Instagram account and shared how she was back in the gym after three months and also shared a glimpse of her workout session that she proceeded with wearing a mask for her protection. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram After 3months, finally the gym is open!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onJun 16, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

As soon as people saw the video, comments started pouring in. One of the earlier ones was- "Wearing face mask while exercising not recommended by WHO ... Take care." (sic) Another one wrote- "Dangerous to wear mask and train." (sic)

Leone and Weber had travelled to the U.S. with their children for their safety amid the Coronavirus crisis and she had taken to her Instagram account to write a long note regarding the same. She had written- "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus" Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day!" (sic)

Leone was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 4 in 2010 and made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012! She then went on to do films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and also made cameos in films like Raees and Baadshaho.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news