Sunny Leone is excited about her brand new Maserati; shares photos

Sunny Leone seems to have added a glitzy new ride to her garage! The actress, along with her husband Daniel Weber, has purchased a Maserati, one of the most extravagant vehicles in the market. From the few pictures Sunny shared on Instagram, it looks like she's bought a sleek white Maserati, and the actress couldn't be more excited about it!

Sunny took to Instagram stories to share photos from when she and Daniel went to pick their car up. She wrote, "Excitement for a new car! Yes! Sitting here boring!! Blah" She then also shared a photo from the inside of her new car.

Well, looks like a sweet ride, doesn't it? Sunny also shared a post updating her fans that she was taking her new car home. She wrote, "Yay!! Nothing like picking up my new @maserati with @dirrty99!!"

Sunny Leone moved to the US along with her family - husband Daniel and kids Nisha, Asher and Noah - as soon as the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in Mumbai. This was done in a bid to keep herself and her family safe from COVID-19.

Talking about the dreary situation, Sunny had written on social media, "A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it's necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!"

