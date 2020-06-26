Sunny Leone is keeping her kids occupied and away from people; here's how!

Sunny Leone, who's currently staying in the US with her husband Daniel Weber, and kids Nisha, Asher and Noah, is having the best time. The family has been spending some quality time together, picking veggies at the farm, riding horses, and doing other fun activities.

Recently, Sunny Leone shared some photos from their recent outing to a secluded lake that didn't have too many people wandering around, which made Sunny quite happy. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people :) @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!"

Well, it sure must be a daunting task to keep three little children entertained and occupied all the time! But Sunny and Daniel seem to have things under control.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber decided to bring their family to the States to keep them safe from coronavirus. Sharing her decision on social media, Sunny had said, "Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus". Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

