Sunny Leone is spreading joy to the world through this fun video; watch!

Sunny Leone is in high spirits lately. The actress, who is currently in the US with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic, is living it up and spending some quality time with her loved ones. From picking her own veggies at their farm to giving her daughter horse-riding lessons, Sunny Leone's Instagram is filled with merriment.

The actress has now shared a video of her dancing goofily, which will lift up your spirits! Sharing the video, Sunny Leone wrote, "Spreading a little happiness to you! I love you all!"

View this post on Instagram Spreading a little happiness to you! I love you all! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onJun 19, 2020 at 3:27pm PDT

Sunny Leone looks cute and relaxed in a pair of shorts and a pink cropped shirt. Many of her fans commented on the video with a lot of love and appreciation for the actress.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber decided to move their family temporarily to the US so as to keep them safe during the pandemic. Talking about it, Sunny recently told mid-day, "My priority is to keep my family safe. I'd love nothing more than to return to India because that's my home."

