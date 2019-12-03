Sunny Leone, Rannvijay coming up with debut podcast shows

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and popular TV show host Rannvijay Singh are coming up with their first-ever podcast shows on a digital app. Sunny's podcast show will be called Confession while Rannvijay will be sharing his thoughts on a podcast show Life Ki Rann Neeti.

"I have always been judged by people for who they assume me to be. Judging someone is easy, even if you may not have walked in their shoes, or don't know the whole story. This fear of judgment leads most of us to brush our dark secrets under the carpet, and suffer in isolation," said Sunny, explaining the intent of her show.

She added: "Confessions is about sharing this emotional burden that often seems too ugly to embrace. During the course of the show, I'll help fans embrace themselves by helping them reconcile even though they may have wronged or have been wronged. There's no judgement and no questions asked, just a friend in need."

Talking about his show, Rannvijay said: "I wanted to unravel the journey, sacrifices and struggles that individuals go through before they achieve success and stardom. The idea behind the podcast was to share deeply personal stories from the lives of my family and friends who have inspired me and been an influence in my journey. I want to share the same lessons through fun and insightful conversations, while offering today's millennial's life-lessons that will help them garner success in their personal and professional lives."

Apart from these two shows, comedian Zakir Khan will also start his journey as a podcast show host with the new show 'Ummeed. All the three original shows will be launched in the second week of December.

The shows will be part of the digital app Gaana, as part of Gaana Podcast Original.

Mentioning how podcast shows are becoming popular among the mass audience, Prashan Agarwal, CEO of Gaana, said: "Shows and podcasts have the potential to be among the most popular mainstream non-music genres in our country owing to the diversity of our audience. We have been investing steadily in this space, and have now taken it up a notch with our Original Shows & Podcasts that would engage our users with interesting content that will inform, entertain and enthral them in more ways than one."

