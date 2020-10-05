Sunny Leone recently surprised her fans at a Dubai trade show

Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles with her family amidst the on-going pandemic in May to ensure a safer environment for her children - Nisha, Asher and Noah. She has been spending some quality time with them, teaching her daughter how to ride a bike, singing them lullabies, reading them bedtime stories, going on dinner dates with Daniel and enjoying a day out in the farm.

But the pandemic has not stopped Sunny from constantly being on her feet. A workaholic, she has been juggling between her professional and personal life with rather ease. She has been working on Star Struck, an exclusive make-up line launched by her.

For the unversed, she is currently busy as she is a part of Concept Big Brands Carnival, a trade show in Dubai, in the capacity of an entrepreneur. It gave her fans the opportunity to shop for their favourite Star Struck products and even get the chance to talk to Sunny, virtually. In fact, the actors had surprised her fans through an e-zoom meet and greet session at the surprise return of the shopping and fashion event.

Talking about it, Sunny says, "I am so excited to be a part of the event. It is a great opportunity for us, at Star Struck, to reach out to people who love us and who have been supporting us from the very beginning. I was looking forward to chat with my fans. I am happy that I am a part of one of the first of such shows in this age of the new normal."

