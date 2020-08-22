Sunny Leone reveals workout regime she never finds easy; watch video

Sunny Leone says exercises for the legs and the posterior are not easy. On Friday, she took to Instagram and shared a small clip of a workout session at home. "Leg and booty workouts are never easy," Sunny captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram Leg and booty workouts are never easy!! Blah A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onAug 20, 2020 at 10:14pm PDT

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "I too find it difficult." "Gradually you will improve," another one wrote.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber decided to move their family temporarily to the US so as to keep them safe during the pandemic. Talking about it, Sunny recently told mid-day, "My priority is to keep my family safe. I'd love nothing more than to return to India because that's my home."

Sunny Leone and her family have been in the United States for a while now, and they moved there so that the children could be kept safe from the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking about it, Sunny shared on social media, "In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus". Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

The family has been spending some quality time together, picking veggies at the farm, riding horses, and doing other fun activities.

