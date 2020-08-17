Sunny Leone spends beach time with hubby Daniel Weber
Sunny Leone has taken to her Instagram account and shared a picture with hubby Daniel Weber and also revealed how she celebrated her Independence Day!
Actress Sunny Leone has spent time on a beach with her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny took to Twitter, here she posted a picture from the beach. In the image, Sunny is seen dressed in shorts and a white shirt and completed her look with sunglasses and a baseball cap. WhileA Daniel is just wearing black shorts.
"Beach time with @DanielWeber99," she captioned the picture. Have a look right here:
Sunny along with Daniel and their three children, Nisha, Noah and Asher spend a lot of time at the beach. The actress keeps sharing tidbits from their outings. Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.
