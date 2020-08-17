Sunny Leone spends beach time with hubby Daniel Weber

Actress Sunny Leone has spent time on a beach with her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny took to Twitter, here she posted a picture from the beach. In the image, Sunny is seen dressed in shorts and a white shirt and completed her look with sunglasses and a baseball cap. WhileA Daniel is just wearing black shorts.

"Beach time with @DanielWeber99," she captioned the picture. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Independence Day India! Beach time with @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onAug 16, 2020 at 12:37am PDT

Sunny along with Daniel and their three children, Nisha, Noah and Asher spend a lot of time at the beach. The actress keeps sharing tidbits from their outings. Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

