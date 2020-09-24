Search

Sunny Leone spends her day painting with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber; shares pictures

Updated: 24 September, 2020 08:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sunny Leone shared a picture on her Instagram account in which we can see the actress enjoying painting with her daughter Nisha.

Image source: Instagram/@sunnyleone
Image source: Instagram/@sunnyleone

Sunny Leone and her children gave in to an artistic indulgence. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram account in which we can see the actress enjoying painting with her daughter Nisha. The mother-daughter duo seems too busy in their paintings as they get a candid click. While sharing the picture on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Working together as a team!! My little princess Nisha (sic)". Take a look:

 
 
 
Working together as a team!! My little princess Nisha

This isn't the first time the Jism 2 actress has been indulging in painting during her quarantine period. A few weeks back, the actress had shared a photo and video collage of their artistic labour on Instagram. In a picture, Sunny is seen helping Nisha paint.

A few days back, Sunny had brought a purchased a Maserati, one of the most extravagant vehicles in the market. Sunny took to Instagram to share photos from when she and Daniel went to pick their car up. She wrote, "Yay!! Nothing like picking up my new @maserati with @dirrty99!! (sic)".

 
 
 
Yay!! Nothing like picking up my new @maserati ðÂÂÂwith @dirrty99!!

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber has spent a large part of 2020 in the United States to keep them safe from coronavirus. Sharing her decision on social media, Sunny had said, "Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus". Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

First Published: 24 September, 2020 08:00 IST

