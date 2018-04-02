Sunny Leone: Started getting hate mails at 21

Her life story is set to be unveiled in an upcoming biopic, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone



Sunny Leone

Hate mails and criticism were part of what Sunny Leone faced much before she made the transition from an adult film star to Bollywood. She says the brickbats didn't come her way because she is in India, but due to the mindset of society as a whole. Her life story is set to be unveiled in an upcoming biopic, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone.

"There is a misconception that people started criticising me when I decided to come to India, but that is not true. I started getting and criticism when I was around 21. So it has nothing to do with the country, but society in general. That was the first time I faced real hatred," says the actor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever