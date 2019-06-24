Sunny Leone starts a school for toddlers

bollywood

Sunny Leone and Daniel are all geared to announce the first of its kind school for toddlers. She is known for doing unconventional things and has now upped her entrepreneurial game as she is opening a new branch of D'Art Fusion

Sunny Leone, a name to reckon with in the entertainment business, is ecstatic to have her and Daniel Weber's dream project fall into place. Sunny Leone has been living out of the suitcase, juggling for film shoots and marketing her cosmetic line, but the actress seems to have another plan up her sleeve as she and Daniel are all geared to announce the first of its kind school for toddlers. She is known for doing unconventional things and has now upped her entrepreneurial game as she is opening a new branch of D'Art Fusion, which is an art school for toddlers.

A source revealed, "Sunny has always been fond of kids and herself being a mother of 3 children, she understands how important the beginning years are for a child's overall development. She has put a lot of time and effort in this school and she herself sat down and decided on the different features, amenities, interiors, etc. for the school. The school is like a dream come true for Sunny and Daniel."

The new centre will not only be an art school, but will also be a play zone where the kids can be themselves and have a fusion of art and fun. "Nisha used to go to the other branch of D'Art Fusion and rave about how much she liked the school and that is when we met Sanjana Asher Kamdar, the owner of that branch and decided to open another branch in the heart of Juhu", said Daniel Weber.

Sunny said, "Our vision is to combine creativity and leisure along with overall development of the brain and body. We don't want to confine the children in books and want them to explore themselves as well as the world around them. I want the children to have fun."

