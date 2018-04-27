Sunny Leone summer workout videos will give you fitness goals

Sunny Leone has posted a series of her workout videos on her Instagram account. These workout videos will make you hit the gym



Sunny Leone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sunnyleone

It's summer and the best time of the year to shed those extra flabs, love handles and beat that stubborn cellulite. Sunny Leone has been posting a few workout videos of hers with her fitness trainer, which can be an apt guide for anyone and everyone.

In the videos, Sunny Leone is seen taking doing functional exercises, and she clearly looks exhausting after doing floor push-ups, moving a heavy box, lunges and the list goes on. The actress swears by her fitness mantra and her toned physique is just proof that she has worked hard extremely hard. The Sunny we saw in Jism and the one we saw in the film Raees, it has been a drastic transformation.

Check out Sunny working out in the gym:



Apart from working in films, and being an entrepreneur, the actress is also shooting her biopic. Talking about which, a source had informed mid-day, "The first season, which consists of six episodes, traces Sunny Leone's childhood and teenage years. The second part will highlight her career in the US and may even include her marriage to Daniel Weber. There is a possibility that Daniel will make a cameo in the series." The makers, we hear, are hoping to release the second instalment later this year."

Leone, who recently turned mother to twin boys Asher and Noah through surrogacy, says that the audience curiosity around her prompted the idea of the biopic. "A lot of people out there are curious to know who I am, where I have come from and what motivated the decisions I've made in my life. I want them to watch the show to know the real me, instead of harbouring the perception that they have created in their minds. I can't reveal much about the second season as we have just started shooting," says the actor, who burst on the Indian entertainment scene with Bigg Boss in 2011 and went on to pursue a career in Bollywood.

While a child actor has been roped to essay the young Leone, the actor will be seen playing herself for a major part of the narrative. Leone admits that reliving her journey, albeit for the cameras, has not been easy. "Since my parents passed away many years ago, we brought in two actors to play them. It has been particularly difficult to shoot the scenes with them. I thought I would be fine, but when we started rolling, I realised I was not emotionally prepared. No one would be fine reacting to emotional and traumatic moments. Going through them once again was a challenge. There were times when I broke down."

