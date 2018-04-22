Sunny Leone to start shooting for her biopic Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone revolves around the journey of Sunny, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle-class Sikh family in Canada



Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is heading to South Africa to shoot 'Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone'. She says this year has been one of the best years of her life.

"It has been a very hectic year for me and that is exactly what I had been looking for. This is one of the best years of my life. I am currently heading to South Africa for the shoot of my biopic, and all excited to reunite with the team there," Sunny said in a statement.

Sunny, who welcomed her twins Noah and Asher in March, has also been keeping busy with her newly launched make-up range -- Star Struck by Sunny Leone.

The show "Karenjit Kaur...", which will stream on the OTT platform ZEE5, revolves around the journey of Sunny, who was born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle class Sikh family in Canada. It will trace her transition from being a little girl to becoming an adult film actress and from there to her rise in Bollywood.

Hate mails and criticism were part of what Sunny Leone faced much before she made the transition from an adult film star to Bollywood. She says the brickbats didn't come her way because she is in India, but due to the mindset of society as a whole. Her life story is set to be unveiled in an upcoming biopic, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. "There is a misconception that people started criticising me when I decided to come to India, but that is not true. I started getting and criticism when I was around 21. So it has nothing to do with the country, but society in general. That was the first time I faced real hatred," says the actor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever