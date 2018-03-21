Sunny Leone will now give make-up tutorials

Days after launching her cosmetic brand, Sunny Leone to share beauty tips with fans via a new app



Sunny Leone

She is no longer just an actor, Sunny Leone has ventured into more businesses than one can imagine. Last week, she launched her cosmetic brand, Starstruck. We hear that she is set to launch an interactive app for make-up.

A source close to the actor claims that Leone came up with the idea a few days ago and is trying to figure out the working of this yet-untitled app. "She wants to teach youngsters innovative ways of dolling up, being festive ready and doing make-up for every occasion." The actor is still at the planning stage and it would take her a few months before putting things into action. "The app will not only provide make-up tutorials, but also make it possible for users to Facetime with the star to discuss any make-up-related queries," adds the source.

Leone, who is currently in Los Angeles with husband, Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and twins Asher and Noah, for a shoot, explains that the venture is to help girls with make-up woes. "I had this plan in my mind for long. While buying make-up, we are always confused about the right colour for our skin type. It can be daunting to decide whether eye-liner should be applied or not. Every girl wants to look good when she steps out and this app will solve all their queries," says the actor-entrepreneur.

Besides a cosmetic brand, Leone also owns a perfume and apparel brand and a production house along with her own app.

Also Read: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrate 10 years of togetherness with a lip-lock

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates