Sunny Leone wishes 'the best dad and husband ever' Daniel Weber on his birthday with a lovable post

Sunny Leone is known for her smoldering pictures on Instagram, which explains her 41 million followers on social media. And now, she has taken to Instagram account to wish her hubby Daniel Weber on his birthday with a stunning picture of the couple. Even fans couldn't stop but comment with fire and heart-eyed emojis.

She wrote an adorable note for him and stated- "Happy Birthday to my one and only!! @dirrty99 life is crazy...hard...and maybe sometimes I’m impossible to deal with..." (sic) but somehow you manage us (the children) all and do it lots of care and love. Thank you for being the best dad and husband ever! Happy birthday my love and let’s rock this coming year together!" (sic)

Have a look at her post right here:

In May this year, for the safety and well-being of her children, Leone traveled back to LA and even spoke about it. She wrote- "Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus" Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day!" (sic)

