Sunny Leone wishing Happy Hanukkah is the cutest thing on the internet today

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher

To mark the Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah, Sunny Leone posted a picture with husband Daniel Weber and kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher on social media yesterday.

She wrote, "Happy Hanukkah everyone. Love the Webers. Heh heh (sic)." Daniel, who is a Jew, also shared a photo.

View this post on Instagram Happy Hanukkah Everyone!! Love the Weber’s!!!!! Hehe A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onDec 2, 2018 at 6:44am PST

On the work front, Sunny Leone is all set for her Malayalam debut. Remember the last time she visited Kerala? The entire city came to a standstill, as a sea of the crowd gathered just to catch a glimpse of the actress. In an interview to mid-day, Leone confirmed that she has given a green signal to the Malayalam slice-of-life film, Rangeela.

"Veeramadevi [the bilingual period drama] was physically challenging while the web series, Karenjit Kaur, took a toll on me emotionally. So, I wanted to do something light-hearted," says Leone, who kicks off the project in 2019.

Stating that the casting is underway, Leone adds, "We will start workshops soon. Since the style of functioning in the South industry is different from that in Bollywood, I'm looking forward to learning a lot." Mention that the film will require her to pick up a new language and she quips, "Hindi aa gayi, I'll learn Malayalam also."

