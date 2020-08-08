Sunny Leone's kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher, are the cutest firefighters you'll ever see!

Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their three kids - Nisha, Asher and Noah - are in the US currently, riding out the coronavirus pandemic in their little haven. The family recently visited the Los Angeles Fire Department and the kids even took pictures wearing firefighter hats!

Sunny shared the photo on Instagram and wrote a note of gratitude, which read, "Can't thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88!! @dirrty99"

Sunny Leone and her family have been in the United States for a while now, and they moved there so that the children could be kept safe from the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking about it, Sunny shared on social media, "In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus". Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

