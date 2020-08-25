Sunny Leone's lazy afternoon mantra: Hanging around, doing nothing

On Monday, Sunny Leone gave a glimpse to fans of how she loves to laze around on weekend afternoons. In her latest Instagram picture post, lies in bed wearing a striped two-piece bikini, looking into the camera. "Sunday afternoon hanging around and doing nothing," she captioned the image. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Sunday afternoon hanging around and doing nothing!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onAug 23, 2020 at 10:15pm PDT

Sunny had earlier posted a picture dressed in a nauvari saree standing with her hands folded in front of a Ganpati idol, to usher the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Wishing everyone a beautiful, colourful and cheerful #ganeshchaturthi to everyone!!" she had written.

Currently, Sunny is in the US along with her family. She flew back to the country in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

