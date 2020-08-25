Search

Sunny Leone's lazy afternoon mantra: Hanging around, doing nothing

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 07:53 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account recently and shared a picture where she told her fans her idea of Sunday afternoon and it's doing nothing.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sunny Leone
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sunny Leone

On Monday, Sunny Leone gave a glimpse to fans of how she loves to laze around on weekend afternoons. In her latest Instagram picture post, lies in bed wearing a striped two-piece bikini, looking into the camera. "Sunday afternoon hanging around and doing nothing," she captioned the image. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Sunday afternoon hanging around and doing nothing!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onAug 23, 2020 at 10:15pm PDT

Sunny had earlier posted a picture dressed in a nauvari saree standing with her hands folded in front of a Ganpati idol, to usher the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Wishing everyone a beautiful, colourful and cheerful #ganeshchaturthi to everyone!!" she had written.

Currently, Sunny is in the US along with her family. She flew back to the country in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK