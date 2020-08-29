Sunny Leone's name appears in merit list for admission to Kolkata college

A college in Kolkata found Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name "mischievously" making it to the top of the merit list for admission to an undergraduate course on Thursday. The first list for the admission to BA (Honours) in English at Asutosh College, posted on its website, had the actor's name at the top with the application ID and roll number.

Alongside the name, 400 or full marks in the best of four subjects in class 12 board examinations were mentioned on the list.

Reacting to it, the actress shared a witty post on Twitter. She wrote, “See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class. (sic)”

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, a college official called it an act of mischief as he suspected that someone deliberately submitted a wrong application by the actress's name. “We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident," a college official was quoted by PTI as saying.

The incident raised questions among the academia about the online admission process that is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news