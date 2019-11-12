Sunny Leone's sequinned outfit is worth it; shop here

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber attended a bash hosted in the city, and the actress opted for an ombre sequinned dress for the celebration. Her bell-sleeves and dramatic skirt made this outfit a perfect fit for any celebration. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onOct 23, 2019 at 10:24am PDT

Miss Chase Georgette Skater Dress:

This image is taken from Amazon for representational purpose only

This wine red sequinned flowy knee-long skater dress, has a round neck with keyhole detailing and is sleeveless, and has a zip closure. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,208 only. Shop here.

Women's Pencil Mini Dress:

Revamp your wardrobe this season with this dress from Vero Moda. It is extremely stylish and will upgrade your fashion quotient in an instant. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 1,574 only. Shop here.

Body-Con Dress:

ONLY Black Embellished Body-Con Dress is perfect for parties and casual dinner outings. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,381 only. Shop here.

Women's A-Line Dress:

This black dress featuring a round neck and regular fit pattern will surely refresh your wardrobe. This dress is made from superior quality fabric for maximum comfort. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,099 only. Shop here.

Long Party Dress with Slit:

Designed with box pleat and knee-length front side slit, this fit and flare dress is ideal for a formal party. It features a back zip for easy wear. You can buy this at the discounted price of Rs 1,358 only. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates