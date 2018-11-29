Sunny Leone's smouldering hot 'hello' will make you drool over this beauty

bollywood

Sunny Leone's latest Instagram photo is taking the social media by storm

Sunny Leone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sunnyleone.

Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post is sure to make you go weak in your knees. This actress-entrepreneur is an epitome of beauty in this beautiful portrait.

On Wednesday, Sunny took to her Instagram account to share a breathtaking view of hers and gave it a playful caption. The mother of three wrote, "Hello, is it me you're looking for?" With her drenched strands let loose, dewy eyes and a pop of purple lipstick, Sunny Leone screams beauty in the picture. The diva is a fitness freak and keeps sharing her workout videos on social media.

View this post on Instagram "Hello, is it me you're looking for?" A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onNov 27, 2018 at 10:34pm PST

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is all set for her Malayalam debut. Remember the last time she visited Kerala? The entire city came to a standstill, as a sea of the crowd gathered just to catch a glimpse of the actress. In an interview to mid-day, Leone confirmed that she has given a green signal to the Malayalam slice-of-life film, Rangeela.

"Veeramadevi [the bilingual period drama] was physically challenging while the web series, Karenjit Kaur, took a toll on me emotionally. So, I wanted to do something light-hearted," says Leone, who kicks off the project early next year.

The road trip movie will be shot across Goa and the other southern states. Stating that the casting is underway, Leone adds, "We will start workshops soon. Since the style of functioning in the South industry is different from that in Bollywood, I'm looking forward to learning a lot." Mention that the film will require her to pick up a new language and she quips, "Hindi aa gayi, I'll learn Malayalam also."

