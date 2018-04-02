Sunny Monday morning in Delhi

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius



It was a sunny Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather office said. "The sky will be mainly clear throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 69 per cent. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 20 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

