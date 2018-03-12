Sunny morning in Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 72 per cent. The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day



Delhiites on Monday woke up to another sunny morning with the minimum temperature settling at 16.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 72 per cent. The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day.

"The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius," an official of the department said. Yesterday, the minimum temperature settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius.

