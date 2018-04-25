Sunny morning in Delhi

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Wednesday

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. With mercury set to rise, the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

There is possibility of thunder developments towards the evening and partly cloudy sky for the noon. The mercury, though was set to rise for the next two days, the IMD said. "It may turnout to be a warm day ahead. No rain is expected," IMD official told IANS.

The air-quality of Delhi was found 'poor' towards morning. At 9 a.m., Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded Air Quality Index at 260, with certain areas placed under 'very poor' category.

The humidity at 8.30 was recorded at 28 per cent. Tuesday's maximum temperature settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average and the minimum was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.