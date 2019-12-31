Sunny Singh reveals his secret on acing the character of a Delhi Guy in his recent films

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sunny Singh has always carved himself according to the role and the character that he plays which has been applauded by the audiences. It's a sheer coincident that he has played a Delhi guy character in his films. Considering he's such a profound actor that he appears to be as a Delhite because of which many think that he is from Delhi but no he is not!

Spilling some beans on him playing the character of a Delhi Guy Sunny Singh said, "A lot of people think of me as a Delhi-guy, especially because of the movies that I have been doing and the way I talk. I am a Punjabi at heart, but I’ve been born & brought up in Mumbai and even did my schooling & graduation from Mumbai itself. My cousins and relatives are from Punjab, and we always speak in Punjabi at home."

Whether it's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety or a special appearance in the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh as Doga which got a lot of appreciation and love from the audience. The actor acted as a perfect catalyst in the story and just enhanced the plot.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Jai Mummy Di and the countdown for the same has already begun among the fans. On the work front, Sunny Singh will next be seen in Jai Mummy Di which will hit the screens on 17th January 2020.

