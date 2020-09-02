Sunny Singh shares his updated at-home workout routine during the lockdown

Ever since the lockdown began, everyone has been using their time home at home effectively as much as possible and hunting for more and more workout routines. Actor Sunny Singh shares his updated workout routine and how his body has transformed without a gym.

The actor shares, "I've changed my workout routine now and have been very particular about it now as I've started working out twice a day and have started with isolation workouts."

Speaking more on isolation workout the actor adds, "I work one body part everyday like the shoulders and back, triceps and biceps, quads and glutes and sometimes purely focusing on the core. I've also started focusing more on the form, posture and breathing more than the reps, which has made a lot of difference and also given more definition to my body and the shape too and sometimes I do functional training and keep changing it and I also do a classic workout like DandBaithak and Bhala which you use in Akhada I have that and I really love that and I also do cardio in the evening so I keep in mind that I work out twice a day."

Talking on how the actor ends the workout to avoid any injuries Sunny says, "After the workout I also stretch the body and ensure that my muscles feel relaxed and I feel so much better after that."

The actor's last song Holi Mein Rangeele has been a huge hit. The audience loved shaking a leg on the song.

