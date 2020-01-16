Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall visit Gurudwara ahead of Jai Mummy Di release

Ahead of the much-awaited release of LUV Film's Jai Mummy Di, the lead actors of the film Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall made sure they seek blessings from the almighty. The actors visited a Gurudwara in the city today with the utmost zeal on display. Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers lead to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both the families.

While Sunny was at his casual best wearing the headgear, Sonnalli was seen looking like a vision in a mustard traditional attire. Jai Mummy Di has been the rollercoaster movie of this season for the fun-laden storyline that it has. With a celebrated cast that includes actresses Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak, who essay the part of mothers to the duo respectively, the film is all set to take over the world tomorrow.

The cast also recently celebrated the festival of Lohri together on the occasion which was organised by the producer Ankur Garg of LUV films. The film which hits the theatres tomorrow is all set to be a treat for the audience. The recently released songs from the movie have also been loved widely by the audience namely, Daryaganj, Lamborghini and Mummy nu Pasand for being the party numbers.

The trailer of the film shows the commendable chemistry between actresses Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak. From the first look to the trailer which hit the right chords with the audience, the reason 'Jai Mummy Di' is so widely loved is because of its relatable storyline and light-hearted vibe.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. It is presented by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow and the mom-com will be finally out there for us to have a joyride!

