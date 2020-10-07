Sunny Singh thanks everyone for the birthday wishes, pays a visit to Gurudwara

Actor Sunny Singh has become a household name post his brilliant performance in Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety and is loved for his bang on comic timings in his films. Having a great year and being productive during this lockdown, Sunny’s on-screen appearances are not to be missed. Earlier, the actor was seen shooting for an advertisement with Radhika Madan which made headlines.

It was Sunny’s birthday yesterday and earlier today, the actor shared a heartfelt post on his social media thanking everyone for the birthday wishes. To seek blessings from the almighty, the actor also paid a visit to Gurudwara and shared a beautiful post.

Sunny shared a photo of himself at the Gurudwara with a caption, “Satnam waheguru. Thank you all for the wishes (sic)".

