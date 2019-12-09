Sunny Singh: The guest appearance is a gesture of the friendship I share with Kartik

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Sunny Singh's recent film Ujda Chaman created an uproar amongst the audience for the actor's impressive acting skills and brave choice of script. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh also did a guest appearance in friend Kartik Aaryan's film Pati Patni Aur Woh and finally opens up about his sweet gesture for a special appearance in the film.

Sunny Singh shared, "The guest appearance is a gesture of the friendship I share with Kartik. When he called and asked me if I would be willing to do a special appearance, I couldn’t say no. Following this call, even Juno (Chopra, producer) called and after having a meeting with him, I thought that the appearance had an impact."

True friendship is rare in the entertainment industry, Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan's friendship is one of a kind. The duo have starred together in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) which was a major hit based on true friendship last year. Sharing a great bond onscreen, Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan also share great friendship offscreen.

Talking about his first meet with Kartik Aaryan Sunny Singh said, "I met Kartik through Luv Ranjan and we have hit it off really well ever since our first meeting. The friendship has only grown over the years. We have known each other for eight years now and have ventured from the same camp. We know we will always be there for each other, come what may. We may not see each other that often, but we are just a call away and both of us are very well aware of this."

Sunny Singh will be next seen in a light-hearted family comedy in Jai Mummy Di.

