Sunny Wednesday morning in Delhi

Representation pic

It was a sunny Wednesday morning in the national capital with minimum temperature recorded at 17.0 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasons average, the weather office said.

"It was misty in the morning. The sky will mostly remain grey with no chances of rainfall," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent. The day was expected to be warm, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 36.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far with maximum temperature recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average while minimum temperature settled at 17.1 degrees, two notches above the season's average.

