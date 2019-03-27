IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Siddharth Kaul is focused on IPL

ipl-news

Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer Siddarth Kaul determined to hit the high notes in IPL rather than focus on a possible India berth

Siddarth Kaul last played a one-day international in the Asia Cup last year (against Afghanistan) but the pacer was provided another shot to make his case for the World Cup team when he was recalled for the first two ODIs against Australia in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Kaul didn't get a game in the series, but chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said that the pacer is very much in the mix for the World Cup. Kaul, who has played three ODIs (0 wickets) and T20Is (4 wickets), could probably be in the reckoning for the fourth pacer's spot after Khaleel Ahmed failed to impress in the opportunities provided to him.

Though Team India have the majority of the World Cup squad firmly in place, a few spots could essentially be decided on the form of players in the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kaul is one of the hopefuls to make the cut in the 15-member squad to England, but the pacer insisted that he is not taking extra pressure to perform in the IPL and impress the selectors.

"I am not thinking that I should get into the team for the World Cup which is still two months away. I am just thinking about the present and trying to give my best for the team. The priority is to perform well for them [SRH] and if I get selected for the World Cup team, it will be fantastic.

"At the back of my mind, it is always there that I have to represent my country and be a part of the World Cup team. I am not thinking that to get selected for the World Cup, I have to perform well [in the IPL]. I don't want any such pressure. I just want to enjoy my game and give the best for my team," Kaul, who claimed one wicket in Sunrisers' IPL opening clash against KKR, told mid-day yesterday.

"I feel more energetic and positive rather than taking the [India] pressure. If somebody tells you that you are in the reckoning, that is a big boost for me. It is an indication that whatever hard work I have done for my country, my franchise or my state team, it is a result of that. It definitely works as a booster for me. If I continue giving my 110 per cent, it is possible that I will play in the World Cup. My selection [for the World Cup] is not in my hands. It is up to the selectors. All I can control is to keep performing," he said.

