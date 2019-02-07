Sunshine Story: Youths give free haircuts to 150 kids to teach them personal care

national

Group of youngsters from Thane gave free haircuts to 150 kids of Adivasi Pada to teach them personal care and hygiene practices

Children from Adivasi Pada enjoy their makeover session

For these 150 school children from Adivasi Pada, Monday was definitely one of those rare good hair days. Guess how? A group from Thane - Fandry - formed by youngsters, reached out to the locals of the area and spent the day giving fancy haircuts and makeovers to the kids along with 10 hair stylists from city-based salons – all for free. Their main aim was to educate the children about personal hygiene and how they could keep their surroundings clean.

Fandry, which mainly comprises Thane residents, have been working towards helping children of different villages across the state. Ulhas Karle, a senior member of the group, said, "The main aim of the group is to help needy people.

We visit different villages and help the locals. This time we thought of having a session on cleanliness with the schoolgoing kids of Kurunde village of Asangaon. That is when we came up with the idea of giving haircuts to the kids, and accordingly, some young hairstylists joined us in the endeavour."

Mangesh, a social worker, who brought all of these people together, said, "The hairstylists were very eager to do some social work. On Monday, we took them to the adivasi village in Asangaon, where they gave haircuts to 150 children. The kids were also educated about personal hygiene and how to keep their surroundings clean. We also helped them clean their hair and faces properly. They were very happy when they saw themselves in the mirror after the session."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates