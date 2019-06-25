Super 30 founder Anand Kumar at Cambridge University: Education is only solution of all problems

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which is creating a right stir among the audience where the actor is slipping into the role of Anand Kumar, the real Super 30 founder Anand Kumar visits Cambridge University and gives a motivational speech in London

Anand Kumar in Cambridge University

During the interactive session at Cambridge University, Anand Kumar also showed the Super 30 trailer to the audience. Speaking at the UK-Asia Summit organized at Cambridge University Anand Kumar said, "Education was the only way world's biggest problems could be successfully addressed to make the world a better and happier place".

Anand Kumar who once dreamt of studying at Cambridge University but couldn't make it due to poverty, the Founder of Super 30 further added that it was an occasion that had overwhelmed him, as it had brought back the old memories as a young student aspiring to be there.

Talking about the importance of education and it's relevance portrayed in the film Super 30, Anand Kumar said, "Today, if I am here, it is only because of education. The upcoming film 'Super 30' also talks about the power of education to usher in a silent revolution and bring about generational change. It is the best bet to beat poverty and help build an egalitarian society by giving the deserving their due and rewarding merit. I confident the film will become an inspiration for many from the underprivileged sections of society."

He further said that the film set to be released on July 12 is not just a biopic on a simple man like him, but it broached a much larger issue. "In the end, the difference between the privileged and underprivileged is only of opportunity. If all get equal opportunity to quality education, India will move ahead faster," he said, citing the examples of his students from a modest background working in US firms.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, Anand Kumar expressed that the Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shown remarkable character playing his role as a teacher. "A lot of hard work has gone into the film. Director Vikas Bahl took care of the minutest of details to capture the essence, visiting remote villages to talk to the family members of the students to get a feel of the real-life situation. He also visited Patna several times with his team".

Anand Kumar said that he was from Bihar, a state of India that was once known for its glorious tradition in the field of education with institutions like Nalanda University and Vikramshila, but later slipped at the bottom of the ladder on virtually all parameters of a human index. "Education is the way forward to turn the tide and efforts are on in that direction. If my initiative can work as an inspiration for some, it will make my life meaningful."

Giving examples of several students who overcame adversities to script success stories by dint of their sheer passion to excel and hard work at Super 30, Anand dwelt on the nearly two-decade-old journey of Super 30, how the pangs of poverty made him start the initiative and the problems that he had to face along the way.

Essaying the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the gestures with utmost perfection.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

