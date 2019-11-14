Super 30: Hrithik Roshan to host a special dinner for Anand Kumar to celebrate the film's success

Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on the success of his two films. The actor has managed to charm the audience with Super 30 and War, both movies showcased the actor in different avatars and he impressed the masses with both the flicks. Hrithik is hosting a special dinner for mathematician Anand Kumar tonight to celebrate the success of Super 30

Speaking to MissMalini, A source reveals, "Hrithik has invited Anand Kumar to his abode where Kumar will be dinning with the Roshans. Anand is specially flying down for this dinner. After the success of Super 30, Hrithik got busy with War and Kumar was busy too and thus they never got to celebrate the success of the film on which they worked super hard on. Now, that the schedule of both of them was a little light, Roshan decided to host a dinner for Kumar"

The actor is basking in the glory of his two back to back hits and has definitely emerged as the game-changer of the year. Super 30 was critically acclaimed for the stellar performance as he portrayed the character of a Bihari teacher Anand Kumar.

Right after a few months, we saw Hrithik Roshan gone under tremendous transformation as he delivered the biggest super-hit of the year with War. The film is still going steady and has collected more than Rs. 317 crore at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan recently won the title, Game-changer of the Year, at an award function and has been enjoying all the love he has garnered for his power-packed performances in his films throughout the year.

