Super 30: Hrithik Roshan's Bihari accent teacher calls the actor extremely hardworking

Not only the performance but the Bihari diction and accent that Hrithik Roshan has nailed in Super 30 has gotten all the praises from all across

Hrithik Roshan along with his teacher Ganesh Kumar/picture courtesy: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram account

Ganesh Kumar, who has trained Hrithik Roshan especially, for the film Super 30 to ace the Bihari accent and the overall appearance admits that Hrithik Roshan is a great learner.

Talking about the same he adds, "Hrithik is a superstar, celebrity and more than that he is a good human being and he has such a great grasping power. He completely surrenders himself and because of that, sometimes I felt that I am teaching a kid. It was a student-teacher relationship and this is a 15-16 month relationship. Whenever he used to introduce me he used to say that he is my guru and that whatever I have learnt is only because of him. If he wasn’t a good teacher, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to learn. Hrithik is extremely hardworking and he works with a lot of dedication."

Thanking his accent and dialect teacher, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and expressed gratitude towards both his teacher who taught him the Bihari dialect as well as the body language and the small nuances that he was successfully able to ace in the film.

Talking about the same, Hrithik Roshan wrote on Instagram, "Humble gratitude for good teachers in my life. Dear Ganesh, you are an incredibly talented actor, thank you for the endless hours that you dedicated to teaching me the Bihari accent. And Vinod, you made me explore areas of my mind which i probably would never have discovered and experienced. Also with you I discovered that building a character can be a fun collaborative experience. Wish all actors were willing to explore. Looking forward to even more fun breaking the rules of the game my friend :) #studentforlife #studentoflife" [sic]"

Hrithik Roshan is basking in the glory of Super 30 as the film is doing great on the Box Office not only this but the film has become tax-free in the major states of India which adds more accolades to their name. The movie was released on July 12 and is still running successfully, garnering praise and love from all around the world.

