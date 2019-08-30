Super 'fly' company

things-to-do

Sign up for a rendezvous with butterflies at an event hosted by BNHS for your brush with these winged beauties inside Mumbai's forests

While we are all used to having breakfast with family, friends or by ourselves, how many of us have had breakfast with butterflies? It is said that breakfast is the most important meal and when had amidst nature, can set the day off to a blissful start.

Did you know that Mumbai is blessed with over 150 species of butterflies of varied shapes, sizes, and colours? From the brush-footed Plain Tiger to the glossy-black, medium-sized Euploea core and from the green-coloured Common Emigrant to the multi-coloured tropical butterfly Tailed Jay: The city has a vast diversity of butterflies contributing to almost 10 percent of India's butterfly species.

Breakfast with Butterflies is a successful event hosted by the Conservation Education Centre of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in Mumbai since 2004. Every year, after the monsoon, the butterfly population is at its peak in the jungles of the BNHS nature reserve at Goregaon. Through this event, they spread awareness about these flying species, acknowledging them as an important part of our ecosystem. The participants can learn about the various butterflies and their classification from BNHS experts, under the guidance of Assistant Education Director, Dr. Raju Kasambe. "This is one of those events which can be enjoyed with the entire family, where you spend a colourful morning in the lap of nature. It is also a great way to teach kids about the environment," says Bilwada Kale-Baxi, Public Relations Officer at BNHS.

On September 1, 8.30 am to 12 pm

At Conservation Education Centre of BNHS, Film City, Goregaon East.

Call 9594953425

E-Mail cec-mumbai@bnhs.com (to register)

Cost Rs 600

